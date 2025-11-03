Foremost Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, has earned high praise from one of the Turkish Süper Lig’s standout players.

In a moment that showcased humility and mutual respect between Nigeria’s finest forwards, Trabzonspor striker, Paul Onuachu, openly declared Victor Osimhen the better striker when asked to compare the two.

Despite entering the weekend as the Turkish Super Lig’s leading scorer, Onuachu placed the Galatasaray talisman above himself.

Onuachu’s Humble Admission Despite Red-Hot Form

Paul Onuachu has been in blistering form since returning to Turkey permanently, having rediscovered his touch at Trabzonspor after an impressive loan spell last season.

The towering forward scored 17 goals and added four assists in 25 games during his first stint, convincing Trabzonspor to bring him back from Southampton for €5.67m on a three-year deal.

His momentum has carried into the new campaign, with seven goals in ten league appearances heading into the high-profile clash against Galatasaray.

After the final whistle, Onuachu remained upbeat, sharing smiles with Victor Osimhen and former Manchester United goalkeeper André Onana.

READ ALSO:

When asked who the superior striker is, the 31-year-old replied, “Osimhen,” showing the professional respect between two Nigerian stars enjoying strong seasons.

Nigerian Brotherhood Shines As Osimhen Earns Praise

Osimhen, who has long been regarded as one of Africa’s top attacking talents, continues to command admiration not just from fans and pundits but from fellow professionals too, including those competing abroad.

While the match itself ended in a goalless stalemate, keeping Galatasaray five points clear at the top of the Turkish Super Lig, the post-match moment between the strikers stole headlines.

Fans of Nigeria’s Super Eagles will be hoping that the two Turkey-based strikers will team up and lead the team in the upcoming crucial World Cup qualifier play-off against Gabon later this month.