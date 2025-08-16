Super Falcons Yet To Get Luggage Weeks After Mission X Triumph

It is not the best of times for some of the record-breaking Super Falcons’ players as they are yet to get the delivery of their luggage after their victory at this year’s Women Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Nigerian women secured their 10th title at the championship with President Bola Tinubu, rewarding players and officials of the team after the competition.

However, some of the players are dying in silence as they are yet to get their luggage three weeks after the championship, while also afraid to talk about the issues for fear of bad treatment.

According to a post by a sport analyst, Ifeoluwa Leo, six of the players are yet to get their luggage despite the team travelling on a charter flight from the venue of the competition.

According to Ifeoluwa Leo, the Nigeria Football Federation should take the blame for the luggage issue of the Super Falcons.

“The Valuejet Chartered Flight sent to pick the Super Falcons of Nigeria players after their victory in Morocco was hijacked by some Federation Officials who took the luggage slot meant for the players,” the statement read.

“As a result, the following players still don’t have their luggage three weeks after their victorious outing: Rasheedat Ajibade, Toni Payne, Ifeoma Onumonu, Deborah Abiodun, Chinwendu Ihezuo and Folasade Ijamilusi.

“These players aren’t speaking out for fear of being blacklisted, so it’s now on everyone who genuinely cares for the ladies and appreciates their sacrifices to call out the NFF and the NSC.

”Collectively, we must ensure they are saved from the embarrassment and trauma of hoping against hope if they will ever get their bags and valuable items again.”

It would be recalled that the Super Falcons came from two goals down to defeat host Morocco in the final.