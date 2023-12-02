Super Falcons Still Work In Progress –Madugu

Super Falcons coach, Justin Mad- ugu, has modestly played down the 5-0 victory the senior national women’s team recorded over Cape Verde women on Thursday at the MKO Stadium in Abuja. The encounter is the final round qualifier for the 2024 Women Africa Cup of Nations billed to take place in Morocco.

Falcons, nine-time African champions were in devastating form on the day with the goals coming from three players. Uchenna Kanu and Esther Okoronkwo registered a brace respectively while Monday Gift was also on target for Nigeria to make the return leg a formality of sort.

Despite the brilliant performance of the Super Falcons, Coach Magudu however insisted that the team was work in progress. “Yes, we won big but it was expected and I must emphasize that this current team is work in progress. “We have so much work to be done and we have to get much better because many teams are currently doing well on the continent.

“I already told the players to put more efforts because there is a general rise in standard of women football in Africa and all over the world.” Nigeria and Cape Verde will again clash in the second leg in Praia, capital of Cape Verde on Tuesday, December 5th.