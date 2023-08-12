Super Falcons Star, Alozie Reveals Alex Iwobi As Her Super Eagle Crush (Video)

Nigerian Super Falcons and Houston Dash defender, Michelle Chinwendu Alozie has opened up on her crush for Alex Iwobi, a Super Eagles midfielder.

She made this known while speaking during a virtual interview session with Pulse after being asked which male footballer she likes on the Nigeria super eagles team.

“I’ll ask you this question, but you can decide to waive it; just as we’ve got some tempting, beautiful, good-looking ladies in the national team, we’ve got the same thing when it comes to the Super Eagles of Nigeria. Have you got any crushes among those players?”

READ ALSO:

Responding to the question, she said, “I’ll say Alex Iwobi”

The American-born also works part-time as a cancer research technician at the Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston, Texas, and also gained prominence in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Reactions trailing her response:

@uthredofmercia wrote: “With the thunderbolt speed she use answer that questions pretty sure something must have been cooking behind the scenes, I no trust this girl she too fine abeg”

@Ohams4PeterObi reacted: “End of discussion. @alexiwobi come and carry your property.”

@Chidubem_OH said: “She didn’t even waste time ”

@froblematichild added: “The swiftness in her response, Michelle Alozie don break plenty people’s hearts now.”

Watch the video below:

“Have you got any crush among the Super Eagles players?” Michelle Alozie: Alex Iwobi pic.twitter.com/83xXzd4o2o — 🐬 @𝗼𝗻𝗲𝗷𝗼𝗯𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗯𝗼𝘆 (@OneJoblessBoy) August 11, 2023