Super Falcon’s Lesson For Politicians

Let the ovation be louder when you leave the stage than it was when you climbed it”

—Constance Chuks Friday

Again, in Nigeria, football has become a soothing balm for a troubled nation as the national female team, the Super Falcons, emerged the continental champion in such an electrifying style that gladdens the hearts of all Nigerians.

A sweet victory that came as a temporary lifeline to a people experiencing their worst poor governance delivery in history.

Most of Nigeria’s sports exploits have always come at a time when the people are at their abatement due to persistent poor political leadership. Last Saturday football stood out as the exceptional unifier in the country.

The bandits, the herdsmen, the gunmen, the looters, the rich and the poor, the ethnic and religious bigots, the yahoo boys, the ruling and the opposition politicians, name them all stood in salute for a proud nation thanks to the nation’s female football team, the Falcons.

All football watchers knew that this great feat didn’t come by any ethnic or religious sentiments, nor by any idiocy by their handlers, but purely by merit on the side of both players and officials.

If in-form Super Falcons players were not selected. If the best technically equipped officials were not hired, if the various referees that officiated the various games were not professional, the best would not have emerged from the WAFCON tournament just rounded up in Morocco.

Even Nigeria defeating the hosting nation Morocco in a final before the entire nation’s political and sports enthusiasts became possible because rules and merits were allowed to govern the game.

Football has a way of bringing excitement to the World, and for us in this country, it always comes a time of miseries that arise from our perennially poor and inadequate political leadership, and last Saturday was one of such days.

Perhaps most significant to note is that the tournament and its fallouts left many lessons for us as a nation, particularly for political leadership.

There are very many noteworthy and consequential lessons sports and literature offer that Nigeria and indeed African leaders should pick and imbibe for peace, progress and stability in the continent.

Last Saturday’s Supper Falcon’s victory was their tenth as African Champions and in those periods, one girl stood out tall with uncommon skill and dexterity.

In Morocco, she was the motivator-in-chief for her team. Her stardom was needed for younger damsels to get uplifted. She is a 30-year-old Asisat Oshoala, easily the most decorated female footballer in Africa.

Oshoala currently plies her trade with Bay FC in the United States of America. Her career is adorned with a record six CAF Women’s Player of the Year titles (2014, 2016, 2017, 2019, 2022, and 2023), making her the most decorated player in the history of African women’s football.

Aside from the legendary Oshoala, one player stood out in Morocco, she is Esther Okonkwo, who was playing at WAFCON level for the first time, but her performance stood out.

These young talents that did Nigeria proud would not have been known or seen if the older Falcons like top national scorer Perpetua Nkwocha, Oparanozie and the most capped veteran Oneme Ebi had not given way.

Even Oshoala at 30 was more supportive in this tournament, not at the forefront as hotter, younger legs emerged. In all carriers, sports inclusive, age takes away something and since one certainly cannot give what you do not have, the best is to quit the stage when the ovation for you is at its crescendo.

It requires wisdom that comes with the grace of God to know when to quit the stage, especially when the ovation is at its highest.

In drama, leaving the stage when the ovation is high can have several benefits. It can help the artist maintain mystique, preserve an artist’s or performer’s charisma, leaving the audience wanting more.

Stepping away from the spotlight can prevent overexposure, keeping the audience’s interest piqued. Quitting well and promptly can help cement a legacy, ensuring that the performance or achievement is remembered fondly.

Exiting on a high note can demonstrate confidence and selfassurance, leaving a lasting impression on the audience. This approach is equally applicable to various contexts, including performances, careers, particularly in politics or even personal relationships.

In drama, curtains often close or draw when the ovation is high to end the performance on a high note. Closing the curtains emphasises the audience’s applause and appreciation, ending the show on a triumphant note, and it adds a touch of drama, allowing the audience to acknowledge the performers’ talents.

In literature, as it is in politics, curtain calls are a long-standing theatrical tradition, adding a sense of ritual and formality to the performance.

It enhances the overall theatrical experience, creating a memorable conclusion to the show. Over time it has been established that Politics and sports intersect in various ways.

Sports can evoke strong national pride, and politicians often leverage this sentiment to boost their image or policies.

For instance, embattled President Bola Tinubu’s dwindling image got a temporary boost as the nation celebrated the Super Falcons’ victory.

And an excited Tinubu, who has seen one positive area to record for his tenure, did not allow that to escape as he announced their reward in another country’s currency $100,000 to each player and $50,000 to the officials, plus a national honour and a threebedroom apartment.

He may have done that in another country’s currency because of the bastardisation his regime has done to the national currency.

The ongoing debate over the size of the largesse box vis-à-vis the hardship in the land is subjective because no amount can buy the quantum of happiness that the victory gave to copiously downcast citizens.

While it’s well known and agreed that the best talents and skills in all endeavours are found among the younger blood, whether in sports or politics, African leaders have refused to leave the stage when they should receive the loudest ovation.

All they do is to leverage the success of young talents in sports to try and perpetuate themselves.

For instance, the 90-year-old President of Cameroon, Paul Biya, is going for re-election in his country and even had the electoral commission in his country disqualify his challenger from the race.

He has been in power for 43 years since 1982. Others of his ilk in Africa who claim to be democrats include Alassane Ouattara (Ivory Coast), 82 years old, has been in power since 2010, Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo (Equatorial Guinea) 81 years old, been in power since August 1979, Yoweri Museveni (Uganda) 79 years old, since January 1986, Nana AkufoAddora (Ghana), 80 years old, since 2017 but was recently booted out of office through the ballot.

Emmerson Mnangagwa (Zimbabwe) 81 years old, in power since November 2017, Joseph Boakai (Liberia) 79 years old, in power since January 2024, Abdelmadjid Tebboune (Algeria) 78 years old, in power since December 2019, Ismail Omar Guelleh (Djibouti) 77 years old, in power since 1999 and Bola Tinubu (Nigeria), 72 years old, in power since May 2023 These leaders have had significant impacts on their nations’ political landscapes, with some tenures associated with autocracy and oppression.

The point this conversation tends to draw attention to is the fact that Africa’s best is always embedded in their younger ones who blossom the moment they are offered the opportunity.

The way it’s in sports that we now celebrate, the same way it would be in all professions including politics. African oldies in politics should stop killing young talents by remaining in office endlessly.

It’s in the youthful heads that exploits are done not in old age. African nations should begin to put a retirement age limit for their politicians, and I would like to urge Nigeria, as the so-called giant of the continent, to take the lead.

It’s obvious in Africa that we don’t seem to know or hear when the ovation is loudest, or that we hear it but allow other needless variables to block our ears.

Knowing when to quit and leave the stage for younger people is a riddle that we must untie for our good and the good of society. Nobody builds a great history in life and desires to end it with a painful memory.

This should not be a problem or difficult to achieve if the real desire is to serve the people, not to quench an insatiable aggrandisement.

Leaving the stage when the ovation is highest is like a good play in literature that needs no epilogue or postscripts because the climax remains memorable in the minds of the audience.

The parting prayer to this conversation is for God to help us extinguish our prodigious and ravenous appetite and in particular our gluttony for power.