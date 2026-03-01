Super Falcons In 1-0 Loss Against Cameroon

Nigeria women’s national football team, Super Falcons lost 1-0 to Cameroon women’s national football team in an international friendly played at the Military Stadium in Yaounde on Saturday.

The match was part of preparations for the 2026 Women Africa Cup of Nations, where Nigeria will be looking to defend their continental title while Cameroon aim to win the competition for the first time.

Head coach Justin Madugu selected a squad that combined experienced players with new faces. Goalkeeper Comfort Erhabor made her debut, while Rasheedat Ajibade captained the team.

Gift Monday started in attack and Ngozi Okobi returned to the starting lineup after a three year absence. Nigeria began the match positively and attempted to create scoring opportunities, but Cameroon’s defence remained organized and prevented any breakthrough in the first half.

The Super Falcons continued to press after the break but struggled to convert their chances. In the 64th minute, Okobi and Rinsola Babajide were replaced by Folashade Ijamilusi and debutant Precious Christopher as the coaching staff looked to inject fresh energy into the side.

With only a few minutes remaining, Cameroon found the decisive goal to secure a 1 to 0 victory in front of their home fans.

Nigeria will now shift focus to the second friendly between both teams, scheduled to take place on Tuesday, March 3, as both sides continue preparations for the upcoming tournament.