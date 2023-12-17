Super Falcons Drop In Latest FIFA Rankings

The World Soccer governing body has released the latest ranking for the month of December and Nigeria’s Super Falcons dropped down.

The Olympic and Women’s African Cup of Nations qualifiers played by the Nigerian side counted for little as they dropped to the 34th position in the World.

Despite dropping in the World ranking, the 9-time African Champions remained first in Africa with 1627.12 points.

Current WAFCON champion Bayana Bayana of South Africa is ranked 52nd in the World and second in Africa. Morocco completed the African top 3, they were placed 60th in the World with 1411.58 points.