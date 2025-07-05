Super Falcons And The Mission X Quest In Morocco

That the Super Falcons of Nigeria are the most successful women national team in Africa is no news. With nine titles in the kitty, Nigeria will be gunning for the 10th title as the Africa Women Football Championship (WAFCON) starts on Saturday (today) in Morocco.

In the past, the gap between Nigeria and other countries in Africa was very wide such that the score in most matches were always from 5-goal margin against any team.

The Falcons were so ruthless at the time but gradually other women national teams on the continent braced u to the challenge and today, there are five more other countries that are hot favourites for the WAFCON title on the continent.

In the past few years and particularly in the last edition of the AFCON, it is clear that there are emerging teams on the continent closing gap on the dominance of Nigeria. It was the only tournament in which Nigeria failed to win any medal. Nigeria placed 4th after the 1-0 defeat suffered against Zambia in the Third Place match. The Falcons also lost to Ghana 1-0 in the group match and 2-1 to Morocco on penalties in the semis in the same competition. It has never happened. Nigeria never had it that bad in the history of the competition as the Falcons only picked the last slot of the FIFA World Cup finals

I recall Falcons were unbeatable on the continent at some point but now, Ghana, Cameroon, Morocco, South Africa and Zambia are posing serious threat to the dominance of Nigeria.

The 15th edition of the competition promises to be very explosive with the emergence of other countries vying for the ultimate prize.

Tunisia, Botswana and Algeria are the countries in same group with the Falcons in this edition of WAFCON.

The Nigeria Football Federation has tagged this quest as Mission X to demonstrate the desire of the country to clinch her 10th title. The friendly games arranged by the NFF have been spot on and so the team under the tutelage of coach Justin Madugu has no excuse. Nigeria defeated Cameroon 2-0 in a friendly, played 0-0 with Portugal in another build-up encounter and also defeated Ghana 3-1 in the final tune-up game only played last weekend.

South Africa defeated Morocco 2-0 to win the last edition of the competition in 2022 and coach Desire Ellis has declared the readiness of her ladies to win again. Any keen follower of female football on the continent will not take this as a mere threat. The Bayana Bayana have come of age and they deserve to be respected for their evolution over the years.

“We are the defending Champions and any other team aspiring to win will have to beat us. We have worked so hard and the entire bunch is even better and more mature now. We are going to give our all to win again,” Ellis said.

And so the Falcons will have to be focused from the first blast of the whistle till the last day. There is a blend of young and old players in the current fold and this is a boost for the Nigerian team. It is important to note that Ogochukwu Joy Omega with 19 goals for Fortuna FC Denmark is not part of this team just as Edna Imade of Granada FC of Spain with 16 goals to her credit did not make the cut. Imade was born to Nigerian parents in Morocco and she resides in Spain. She can play for Nigeria, Spain and Morocco but has opted for Nigeria. Going forward, Imade and Omega should be injected into the Falcons fold especially for the World Cup.

For this edition, a new trophy has been unveiled by the Confederation of African Football and so Rasheedat Ajibade and her colleagues should be highly motivated to be the first to win this. Magudu must work hard on the team cohesion and goal scoring. There should be more flair and creativity in the middle to create chances for the strikers. The defensive area is not a problem with the good DMs in the team and the backline plus the additional advantage of a solid goalkeeper in Chiamaka Nnadozie.

Ajibade and Asisat Oshoala need service upfront to get the goals. The NFF must double efforts to guarantee the team good welfare package and motivate them to go all the way. The Falcons should be looking at reclaiming the WAFCON title, qualifying for the FIFA World Cup and winning their 10th title.

This is very achievable if the NFF can give Falcons similar support given to the Super Eagles at the last Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire. Mission X is possible but more support should be given to this team with the best win record on the continent in the CAF books.