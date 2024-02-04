Super Eagles’ Victory Signifies Nigeria’s Indomitable Spirit –Lawan

President of the 9th Senate, Senator Ahmed Lawan, has said that the Super Eagles’ victory over the Black Antelope of Angola at the ongoing African Cup of Nations signified Nigeria’s indomitable spirit in the face of challenges. Lawan stated this in a congratulatory message to the Super Eagles, celebrating the team for qualifying into the semi-final. He lauded the Super Eagles for displaying tactical brilliance and an insatiable hunger for success in the ongoing competition.

According to the lawmaker who represents Yobe North Senatorial District, Friday’s win against Angola has united Nigerians from all walks of life in a shared celebration of our national identity and sporting prowess. The congratulatory message reads, “With immense pride and joy, I extend heartfelt congratulations to the Super Eagles of Nigeria for their remarkable victory over the Black Antelopes of Angola in Friday’s thrilling encounter at the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

This triumphant moment is a testament to the exceptional talent, determination, and relentless spirit of our beloved national team. “I join millions of Nigerians in celebrating this historic victory into the semi-final. Your win is not only a source of national pride but also a beacon of hope and inspiration for our entire continent. You have shown the world the true meaning of resilience, teamwork, and the relentless pursuit of excellence. “The Super Eagles’ performance throughout the tournament has been nothing short of extraordinary.

From the group stage to the knockout rounds, you have displayed tactical brilliance and an insatiable hunger for success. Your victory against Angola is a just reward for your hard work, dedication, and belief in your abilities. “This triumph is particularly significant as it comes at a time when our nation is yearning for positive news and inspiration. Your victory has united Nigerians from all walks of life in a shared celebration of our national identity and sporting prowess.

It is a reminder that, even amidst challenges, the indomitable spirit of our people will always shine through. “I commend the Super Eagles’ technical crew, led by Coach Jose Peseiro, for their strategic leadership and support. Your guidance and expertise have played a crucial role in shaping this remarkable journey.”