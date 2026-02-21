Super Eagles To Play Iran, Jordan In Four- Nation Tournament

Three-time African champions Nigeria will feature in a Four-Nation Invitational Tournament in Amman, capital of Jordan, during next month’s FIFA Men’s International Window.

The mini-tournament will kick off with a clash between the Super Eagles and the senior men national team of Iran, at the 17,000-capacity Amman International Stadium, on Friday, 27th March 2026.

The same day, the senior men national teams of Jordan and Costa Rica will be at each other’s jugular at the 62,000-capacity King Abdullah Sports City Stadium, also in Amman.

On Tuesday, 31st March, hosts Jordan will take on 2025 AFCON bronze-medallists Nigeria at the Amman International Stadium, while Costa Rica will confront Iran at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium.

Organizers will announce the time-schedule for the four matches in a few days.