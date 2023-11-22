Super Eagles Striker, Boniface Flies Grandma To Germany To Watch His Match

Super Eagles striker, Victor Boniface has flown to his grandmother to Germany to see him play for his club, Bayer Leverkusen, for the first time.

Victor graced the November international break in Nigeria when the Super Eagles faced Lesotho and Zimbabwe in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Despite his spectacular form at Bayer Leverkusen this season, he was unable to assist the Super Eagles win against the two lowly-ranked teams, as both games ended in a 1-1 draw.

However, despite the Eagles fans being dissatisfied with the squad as a whole, Victor Boniface chose to use the November international break to make his grandma happy.

Taking to his social media page, Victor shared photos of himself and his grandma flying ahead of Bayer Leverkusen’s weekend encounter in the German Bundesliga.

After leaving Union SG in Belgium, the striker headed to Germany in the summer. He has 11 goals and six assists in sixteen games for the German team in all competitions.