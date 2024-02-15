Super Eagles Rise On FIFA Rankings

…now 3rd in Africa

Nigeria on Thursday recorded a remarkable improvement in the latest rankings released by the world football body, FIFA.

The latest FIFA Men’s World Rankings released shows that Morocco leads all African men’s national football teams, with Senegal, Nigeria, Egypt, and Cote d’Ivoire closely behind.

No doubt, the latest rankings were a fallout of the performances of the teams in the just concluded Africa Cup of Nations which ended on Sunday, February 11, with the Super Eagles losing 2-1 to host Cote d’Ivoire in the final.

Despite losing to Cote d’Ivoire, Nigeria’s Super Eagles jumped 14 places in the global ranking from the 42nd position to the 28th position.

The Eagles also moved from the sixth position to third in Africa.