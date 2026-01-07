Super Eagles Off To Marrakesh Tomorrow

After making Fes their winning base since the start of the 2025 AFCON in Morocco, the Super Eagles will now fly out to Marrakesh tomorrow for a quarterfinal clash against either DR Congo or Algeria.

“The team will fly out to Marrakesh on Thursday,” a top official informed SCORENigeria “They will continue to train in Fes until their departure.”

The Super Eagles have made Fes a fortress after they won all four games they have played in the city. Part of the team’s contingent already left Fes today for the six-hour bus ride to Marrakesh. The Super Eagles’ quarterfinal clash on Saturday in Marrakesh is billed to kick off at 5 pm.