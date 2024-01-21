Super Eagles in high spirits, ready to make history –Gusau

The President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau, on Saturday said the Super Eagles are now in high spirits following the 1-0 win recorded over host, Cote d’Ivore on Thursday. Gusau said the victory was a morale booster for the team and the players are now ready to go all the way.

He expressed huge relief and joy over the win which took Eagles’ points tally to four points in Group A. Gusau said: “I am so excited because there was tension before the match since we were to play the host and we needed the three points. I spoke to the boys before and after the match. “With my interaction with them a day after, I feel delighted that we are on the right path to go far in this competition.

“The players are determined because only two of them were in the AFCON winning team of 2013, now we are working hard to do it again here in Cote d’Ivoire. “I am very happy with the atmosphere in camp and I trust the boys to continue to make Nigerians happy.” Eagles last group match is against Guinea Bissau is scheduled to take place at the Felix Houphou- et- Biogny Stadium on Monday.