Super Eagles Goalkeeper Peter Rufai Is Dead

The Super Eagles on Thursday mourned the passing of former Nigerian goalkeeper and 1994 Africa Cup of Nations champion, Peter Rufai.

Rufai was part of the historic Nigerian squad that won the 1994 AFCON and qualified for the country’s first FIFA World Cup the same year.

In a statement released on the Super Eagle X handle, the national team described Rufai, fondly known as “Dodo Mayana,” as a towering figure in Nigerian football history whose contributions would never be forgotten.

READ ALSO

The statement lauded Rufai’s legacy, particularly his heroics between the posts and his influence beyond the pitch.

“Forever in our hearts, Dodo Mayana. We mourn the passing of legendary Super Eagles goalkeeper, Peter Rufai, a giant of Nigerian football and a 1994 AFCON champion.

“Your legacy lives on between the sticks and beyond. Rest well, Peter Rufai,” it added.