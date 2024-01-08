Super Eagles Gear Up For Guinea Friendly Ahead Of AFCON 2023

At the Bani Yas Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday, the Super Eagles will play their penultimate friendly before the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) against the Syli Stars of Guinea.

The game is scheduled to begin at 1 pm Nigerian time.

On Sunday, Jose Peseiro’s team crushed Al Gharib, a local team, 12-0.

The Super Eagles’ matchup with Guinea is anticipated to be a tough one.

Peseiro will also have a chance to evaluate his team following nearly a week of rigorous training in Abu Dhabi.

The Super Eagles are scheduled to land in Lagos on Tuesday and take a Wednesday flight to Abidjan for the AFCON championship.