Super Eagles Forward, Adams Calls AFCON A Career Highlight

Akor Adams, a Super Eagles forward, has described representing Nigeria at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) as a major confidence boost while settling into his new role at Sevilla in Spain.

Since joining Sevilla in January 2025, Adams’ strong performances earned him a call-up to the national team, where he quickly became a key player for the Super Eagles during the tournament in Morocco.

The 26-year-old striker contributed two goals and two assists across seven matches, playing a crucial role in Nigeria’s bronze medal triumph following a penalty shootout victory over Egypt in the third-place playoff.

Akor Adams Reflects On AFCON Experience

In a recent interview with Spanish outlet Marca, Akor Adams reflected on the significance of his international duties for Nigeria at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

“I think my confidence was already strong, but playing in the Africa Cup of Nations with Nigeria was a great privilege, and something I’m very grateful for,” Adams said.

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The forward highlighted the importance of being a key part of the squad throughout the tournament, despite the team falling short of the title.

“I was able to play in every match and experience the whole journey. It’s a shame we couldn’t win the tournament, but it was a very important step in my career,” he added.

Adams also expressed gratitude to Sevilla’s management and coaching staff for the trust they have placed in him since his arrival.

“I feel that support from the club, the sporting director, and the coach. It’s very positive,” he noted. “I try to work hard every day, not just to meet the team’s expectations but also to achieve my own goals. Having that confidence in me is something I’m truly grateful for.”

The striker recently ended a five-game scoring drought with a goal against Rayo Vallecano, although he faced a tough outing in Sevilla’s latest league match, a 5–2 defeat to FC Barcelona at Camp Nou.