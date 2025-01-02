Share

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have expressed their heartfelt condolences to goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali following the devastating loss of his mother.

The condolence message which was shared on their official social media platforms, the team conveyed their support during this challenging time.

“Our heartfelt condolences to Stanley Nwabali on the loss of his mother.

“Stay strong, Stanley. Sending you strength and support during this difficult time. You are not alone; we are all with you,” the message read.

The tragic news comes barely two months after Nwabali also lost his father, plunging the footballer into a period of profound grief.

The double loss has drawn sympathy from teammates, fans, and the football community, who have rallied around him with messages of support and encouragement.

Nwabali, a talented goalkeeper who has represented Nigeria at various levels, has been a vital member of the football fraternity.

His resilience on the field has inspired many, and his current ordeal has prompted an outpouring of love and solidarity from fans and colleagues alike.

