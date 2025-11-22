Super Eagles Bonus Row: How I Forced NFF Official To Pay Ticket Refund At The Airport –Aiyegbeni

A former Super Eagles striker, Yakubu Aiyegbeni on Friday revealed that he once forced an official of the Nigeria Football federation to pay him his ticket refund at the airport. Aiyegbeni, speaking after Nigeria lost the ticket to play at the forthcoming FIFA World Cup in Mexico, Canada and the United States of America, stressed that the current bunch of the national team players are too nice for the current administrators.

Before the recent protest of the players during the CAF playoffs in Morocco, the NFF was owing the Eagles 31 match bonuses and Aiyegbeni wondered why and how it got to that level. The former international said: “When players are playing in a country where you give your everything and try so hard for your country.

The current players are nice guys because they haven’t been paid and they were still playing for that long before they came out to ask for their rights. “I had one experience. We played and came for one tournament, we flew all the way to London.

So Funny I was asking for my ticket money and they were like when next you come, you will be paid. Next time, they might not invite me and my money will be gone.

Right there at the airport, I grabbed the NFF official by the waist of his trousers and one other player, Bright Igbinadolo, a Benin guy, we insisted on getting the ticket money and it was $1200 back then and we were given and we went our way.”