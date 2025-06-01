Super Eagles Beat Jamaica In Final Lift Unity Cup

Share

The Super Eagles of Nigeria on Saturday defeated the Reggae Boys of Jamaica on penalties to lift the 2025 Unity Cup played in the United Kingdom.

After defeating perennial rival Ghana 2-1 in the semifinal, it was expected that the Eric Chelle-led team would overrun their opponents, who defeated Trinidad and Tobago in the other semis during the week, but it ended up being a difficult game Atwice in the game as the regulation time ended 2-2 with Jamaica coming back twice in the game.

Debutant Christantus Uche converted the winning penalty kick after Nigeria and Jamaica played to a 2-2 in the final at the Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford, England. Uche’s spot kick completed a perfect penalty shootout for the Super Eagles to overcome the Reggae Boyz.

The goals arrived early and it was the Super Eagles who flew out ahead in the 9th minute. Wilfried Ndidi’s excellent pass from midfield found the run of Cyriel Dessers who crossed for Moses Simon to volley in from close range.

But the Reggae Boyz responded swiftly through Man of the Match Renaldo Cephas who accelerated past a Nigerian defender before putting in a perfect cross to find Kaheim Dixon for the equaliser.

It was a similar story in the second half after the teams went into halftime all square. Samuel Chukwueze struck a low finish past Reggae Boyz keeper Shaquan Davis after a short dribble run into the corner of the Jamaican penalty area.

But Jamaica’s star of the day Cephas once again displayed his pace to draw his team back to level 10 minutes later.

Share