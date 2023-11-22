Super Eagles Asst. Captain Apologizes For Poor Performances In W/Cup Qualifiers

Moses Simon was the Super Eagles’s assistant captain in the World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Zimbabwe.

Unfortunately, Simon wasn’t able to inspire the Eagles to beat the lowly-rated teams as they drew 1-1 in the respective games.

Following the two successive draws, the Super Eagles are currently ranked third in Group C, two points behind Rwanda, who upset South Africa on Thursday, November 21.

The Eagles’ dismal performance has infuriated the team’s supporters, who have already called for the dismissal of the Super Eagles head coach, Jose Pasiero.

READ ALSO:

However, Moses Simon has taken to his X account recently to apologize to the fans on behalf of the national team.

He wrote: “Not the result we wanted, but we will surely bounce back.

“Big apologies to our fans, you deserve better than the performance against Lesotho and Zimbabwe.

“We have overcome so many challenges in the past. And now is the time to reflect and come back stronger.”

The Super Eagles will resume their push to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup against South Africa in June 2024. The game which will take place in Nigeria could determine the Eagles’ success or failure in the qualification campaign.