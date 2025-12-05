…says no need to fret over 54-man provisional list

Former international, Mutiu Adepoju, has said the Super Eagles must do everything within their power to win the coming Africa Cup of Nations to appease Nigerian fans for missing out on another FIFA World Cup. Speaking with our correspondent, Adepoju said the fans are not happy with the team and they must secure their fourth AFCON title in Morocco starting from December 21.

Nigeria lost out to DR Congo in the final of the CAF playoff and will be out of the World Cup for the second time running after missing out on the Qatar 2022 World Cup, losing out to Ghana in the final playoff. The Super Eagles coach, Eric Chelle, during the week announced a 54-man roster for the tournament from which he will release the final 28 for the championship later this month.

“Definitely, the team must win the AFCON,” Adepoju said. “That is what is going to make the whole nation happy. Not going to the World Cup and not winning the AFCON is not going to be good for us and for anybody. “So, the pain of missing the World Cup, I think that is going to be subdued by winning the AFCON in Morocco.

“We have the players and they just need to put in the effort to achieve their goal and win the fourth title for Nigeria.” While reacting to the bogus list submitted to CAF by the Super Eagles coach, the former Real Sociedad forward said there is no need for Nigerians to fret over the provisional list.

The National team coach submitted the list of six goal keepers, 12 defenders, 12 midfielders and 24 forwards with the final squad of 28 expected to be submitted by December 11. While some people are already condemning the bogus list, Adepoju said the coach might have his reasons for inviting such numbers as there might be injuries making some to miss out later before the final competition list.

He added: “Well, I’m not sure if the 54 are going to be in camp or not because it’s not yet time to go into the camp. “Probably they submitted the 54 lists in case before they submit the final list if anything happens from the 54. “When you have the opportunity of getting more players together, then I don’t think people should fret about it. I don’t know the reason for inviting so many names.

But that’s just my own view of it. “People should wait for the final list and see those who will be going into camp for the tournament proper. I am sure the numbers are going to drop drastically before the team enters camp.”