Super Eagles’ All-Time Top Scorers At AFCON

For a football nation that has danced in the spotlight of African football for decades, Nigeria’s history at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is decorated with unforgettable goals and gifted finishers whose exploits continue to define generations.

From the raw power of Rashidi Yekini to the elegance of JayJay Okocha and the clinical precision of Odion Ighalo, the Super Eagles have been shaped by men who delivered when the continent watched most closely. As the build-up to another AFCON cycle gathers pace, New Telegraph revisits the scorers whose individual brilliance powered Nigeria through some of its finest football moments.

Rashidi Yekini – 13 goals

When Nigerians speak of greatness in football, one name towers above the rest: Rashidi Yekini. His iconic celebration against Bulgaria at USA ’94 is world famous, but on the African stage, he was just as ruthless. Yekini plundered 13 goals across four AFCON tournaments, a tally no Nigerian has come close to touching.

He opened his account at Morocco ’88, added more at Algeria ’90 and delivered a Golden Boot performance at Senegal ’92 with four goals. But it was at Tunisia ’94 that the late striker reached the peak of his powers, smashing five goals and reclaiming the top scorer award as Nigeria marched to their second continental title. His record remains a benchmark for every forward that has worn the green-and-white since.

Austin ‘Jay-Jay’ Okocha- 7 goals

While known around the world for his magical feet and breathtaking flair, Okocha was also a decisive scorer when tournament football demanded big moments. Though part of Nigeria’s victorious 1994 squad, his AFCON scoring journey truly began on home soil at Ghana/Nigeria 2000, where he delivered brilliant strikes, including a memorable rocket in the final against Cameroon.

His most productive outing came at Tunisia 2004, where he netted four goals, shared the Golden Boot and was voted the tournament’s Most Valuable Player. For a man who created more than he finished, Okocha’s impact at AFCON remains one of the most influential in the nation’s history.

Segun Odegbami- 6 goals

Long before satellite TV made the Eagles household names across Africa, Segun “Mathematical” Odegbami carved his legend at the continental level with speed, elegance and a rare eye for goal. At Ghana ’78, he scored three crucial goals as Nigeria clinched bronze.

Two years later, he again struck three times, this time guiding the Eagles to their historic first AFCON title in 1980 on home soil. Odegbami’s blend of skill and efficiency made him one of the most dependable figures of his era.

Julius Aghahowa- 6 goals

When the 2000 AFCON kicked off, few expected the teenage Julius Aghahowa to steal the spotlight. Yet it was the spirited youngster from Esperance who etched his name into the hearts of Nigerians. Aghahowa produced one of the tournament’s most dramatic moments, a stunning late brace that knocked Senegal out in the quarter-final.

He followed up with another three-goal performance at Mali 2002 tournament, earning a share of the Golden Boot. With his trademark acrobatic celebrations, Aghahowa became a symbol of youthful fearlessness.

Odion Ighalo- 5 goals

Modern Super Eagles fans witnessed the rebirth of a pure goal-getter when Odion Ighalo stepped onto the AFCON stage in Egypt 2019. In a campaign where Nigeria struggled for fluidity, Ighalo’s relentlessness stood out. He scored five goals to emerge as the tournament’s top scorer, singlehandedly pulling the Eagles to a third-place finish. Briefly retired afterwards, he later returned to pursue more glory and add further weight to his growing legacy.

Muda Lawal- 5 goals

Among Nigerian players, few have a deeper AFCON heritage than the late Muda Lawal. At Ethiopia ’76, Lawal contributed two goals as Nigeria finished third. He would go on to feature in five consecutive AFCON tournaments, an African record at the time — collecting a full set of medals: bronze, silver and ultimately gold at Nigeria ’80. His five-goal tally is remarkable for a midfielder, but his influence extended far beyond numbers.

Osaze Odemwingie- 5 goals

With his pace, precision and big-game temperament, Osaze Odemwingie was built for tournament football. He burst onto the AFCON scene in 2004, scoring twice against South Africa and again in the third-place match. Six years later at Angola 2010, he added two more goals, helping Nigeria secure yet another bronze medal. Though he missed the triumphant 2013 campaign, Odemwingie’s sharpness in front of goal left an imprint on Nigeria’s AFCON history.