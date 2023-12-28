Super Eagles’ Ahmed Musa Reacts To Plateau Killings

Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa has sent his condolences to the families of those impacted by the killings that took place on Christmas Eve in three Local Government Areas in Plateau State.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that on Sunday, December 24, 2023, gunmen attacked 12 villages in the Barkin Ladi, Mangu, and Bokkos local government areas of the state.

The attack majorly affected Ndun, Ngyong, Murfet, Makundary, Tamiso, Chiang, Tahore, Gawarba, Dares, Meyenga, Darwat, and Butura Kampani communities.

It was reliably gathered that the attackers opened fire on the villagers and set fire to homes.

According to the Chairman of Community Peace Observers in the Bokkos Local Government Area, Kefas Mallai, about 150 people died in the attacks.

In Bokkos alone, about 10,000 people are seeking refuge in churches, mosques, schools, and private residences.

The police recorded 96 deaths, but the Plateau State Government estimated that about 115 persons had died.

Reacting to the attacks via his X official page, Ahmed Musa called for a manhunt for the killers and urged Nigerians to avoid violence.

He wrote, “I am standing against the violence in Plateau State.

“It’s heartbreaking to witness the recent violence in Plateau State. My thoughts are with those affected.

“We need to stand together against hate and violence. Let love and understanding prevail. Together, we can make a difference. Let us show love to one another.”