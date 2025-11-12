Super Daisy: Esther Eriwayo’s Charming Collection Of Children’s Poems

Esther Eriwayo’s ‘Super Daisy: A Narrative Poem Book’ is a charming collection of children’s poems composed of a preface, an introduction, and twenty-six chapters that together explore the adventures of Daisy, an extraordinary dog whose courage and warmth turn ordinary moments into moral lessons.

Eriwayo’s book invites young readers—and adults alike—into a world where kindness, creativity, and love for nature are celebrated through lyrical storytelling.

Told from Daisy’s own viewpoint, the introduction marks the beginning of her journey.

Readers quickly meet a brave, kind, and intelligent dog who radiates optimism wherever she appears.

There are no dull moments with Daisy: her cheerful presence and fearless spirit make her the sort of companion everyone wishes to have.

She not only helps to solve problems but also models loyalty and perseverance. This opening establishes the tone for a heart-warming narrative filled with moral discovery.

In the poem “Daisy and Her,” Daisy’s red ball goes missing. Though saddened, she refuses to give up, reminding readers that life comes with worries and losses, yet each problem invites a solution.

When she finally finds the ball behind a wall, her persistence becomes a quiet triumph.

Eriwayo gently encourages children—and even adults—to adopt Daisy’s hopeful attitude toward life: with patience and optimism, challenges can be overcome.

The following poem, “Daisy’s Small House,” depicts Daisy’s ingenuity as she turns a box into a home complete with “a tunnel, a window, and even a door.”

Using her teeth and paws, she works joyfully, proving that effort becomes easier when it is accompanied by happiness.

Her play ful question—“Who builds a house without toiling?”—underscores the value of hard work and determination in achieving one’s dreams.

Beyond building and playing, Daisy displays compassion. When she finds a kitten trapped “up high,” she quickly alerts her owner, demonstrating awareness and concern for her environment.

Through this act, children learn the importance of being observant and empathetic toward others. Eriwayo extends Daisy’s compassion to the realm of friendship in a later chapter.

Daisy befriends a lonely pup named Jay, showing that life becomes richer when shared.

Their bond illustrates a truth simple yet profound: friendship flourishes through play, laughter, and mutual care.

“She and Jay maintained their bond and decided to have fun,” the poet writes—an image of joy that resonates with readers of all ages.

Daisy’s adventures celebrate imagination while warning against creativity that divides rather than unites.

In one reflective passage Eriwayo observes, ‘For praise and encouragement, in this life,/ Show love and care, to lessen strife.”

Here, creativity becomes an act of love—a way of bringing people together and making each day meaningful. Daisy’s world stands as a miniature model of human harmony, where kindness is strength and simplicity become art.

Nature occupies a central place in Daisy’s story. She delights in flowers and greenery, recognizing their beau – ty and fragility.

When “Daisy found a flower one day, / It was pretty, with colors so gay,” she cherishes it as “a special gift from nature.”

Her care for the blossom—watering it “both day and night” and watching it bloom—reflects the poet’s call to environmental stewardship.

Chapter Twelve, “Blue Bell,” deepens this theme as Daisy nurtures her plant with unwavering devotion. Through Daisy’s gentle actions, young readers learn that protecting nature begins with love.

Eriwayo completes Daisy’s portrait by introducing her family. When Daisy’s parents visit, they admire her flowers and celebrate her creativity alongside her owner and friends.

The gathering becomes a symbol of community and shared joy: “Her confidence grew, like a lovely song.”

In this concluding image, Daisy’s confidence mirrors the growth of her beloved flowers—steady, radiant, and full of life.

The story closes on a note of self-belief and unity, encouraging children to value cooperation, happiness, and care for the world around them.

Finally, Daisy’s story is more than a collection of verses; it is a moral fable told through poetry. Eriwayo’s language is simple yet lyrical, perfectly tuned to young readers’ imaginations.

Each chapter blends entertainment with gentle instruction, teaching lessons on perseverance, empathy, creativity, and environmental love.

By presenting these virtues through the eyes of a playful dog, Eriwayo ensures that her messages are accessible, memorable, and heartfelt.

Ultimately, Super Daisy: A Narrative Poem Book stands as an inspiring contribution to contemporary children’s literature.

It invites readers to smile, to care, and to believe that— even in small acts of kindness—there lies the power to make the world “a bit more pure.”