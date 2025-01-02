Super Cup: Atalanta, Inter Clash In Saudi

Share

Inter Milan should take the first step to retain their Italian Super Cup title when they face Serie A leaders Atalanta at Al Awal Park at King Saud University in Riyadh tomorrow.

Simone Inzaghi’s side have a key advantage over Atalanta in that they have played and won in Saudi Arabia at this time of the year twice before.

Inter beat AC Milan 3-0 in the final two years ago and recorded 3-0 and 1-0 victories over Lazio and Napoli to keep their grip on the trophy last winter.

Winning to nil has been a feature of the Nerazzurri over the past 18 months with 30 of Inter’s last 55 Serie A matches resulting in victories with clean sheets.

They come into this match on the back of four in a row and have beaten Atalanta 4-0 twice in their last two meetings. La Dea is deservedly top of the table, albeit only one point ahead of thirdplaced Inter and clear of Napoli on goal difference.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s side needed a late equaliser to salvage a point at Lazio last time out and maybe going off the boil after winning 12 of their previous 13 games.

Back Inter to get the job done in conditions that they know so well and it should be worthwhile taking the greater odds about Inzaghi’s side shutting Atalanta out too.

