Happy new year to you all people of God. It’s great you made it and I’m glad we have been given another opportunity to do it right again.

Congratulations!!! Today we want to look at the three ways you can spiritually empower yourself (your Spirit, soul and body) for fulfillment of your God given purpose and vision for the year 2026. We live in a very wicked world. It takes power to attain any height of accomplishment and glory in this world.

There are envy and jealousy everywhere, many people don’t want you to be bigger or better than they are and they can go any length to pull you down. The also devil is relentlessly looking for ways to sabotage the purpose of God in your life, so be battle ready.

No one can rise up from spiritual power bankruptcy and poverty to being full of the Holy Spirit, powerful and wealthy without battle. Your first and strongest battle is the battle with yourself, the strife within yourself and your struggles to align your thoughts, words and deeds with God’s word/ perfect will.

There’s a battle between the light and the darkness constantly raging within you whether you are aware of it or not. There is another battle between your human desires and the desires of the Holy Spirit. You must be spiritually empowered to accomplish anything of significant impact for God and humanity, that’s why you must super charge your spirit man.

Now let’s go into God’s word to look up those three things we must begin to do now in other to build sufficient spiritual energy for signs and for winning wonders.: Ephesians 6:10-18 (KJV) Finally, my brethren, be strong in the Lord, and in the power of his might.

Put on the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil. For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.

Wherefore take unto you the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand. Stand therefore, having your loins girt about with truth, and having on the breastplate of righteousness; And your feet shod with the preparation of the gospel of peace; Above all, taking the shield of faith, wherewith ye shall be able to quench all the fiery darts of the wicked.

And take the helmet of salvation, and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God: Praying always with all prayer and supplication in the Spirit, and watching thereunto with all perseverance and supplication for all saints; As we can see from that scripture, God’s instructing us about the layers of empowerment we need for winning in life.

Let’s bring out our three keys for supercharging our spirit man:

1. Faith for salvation in Christ

2. The study and meditations on the word of God.

3. Prayers and Fasting.

1. You can’t get to any height in God if you don’t know Jesus Christ the Saviour and if you haven’t forsaken your old sinful ways of living, repent and follow after Jesus Christ. Your only hope in life and hereafter is Christ Jesus. Today, you can reconcile with God and comeback home for God is waiting for you.

Your faith in Jesus Christ brings the Holy Spirit into you and upon you, you are being baptized with the Holy Spirit and power. The Holy Spirit brings joy, peace, self control, love, righteousness, power, being merciful. Holding very tight unto your salvation in Christ Jesus.

2. The word of God is our guide, it’s our compass to navigate through the complex turns and twists of life. The word is the manual for our faith.