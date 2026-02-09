Super Bowl: Obi Congratulates Seattle Seahawks, New England Patriots

2023 Labour Party Presidential candidate and Chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Peter Obi on Monday congratulated Seattle Seahawks for emerging the winner of the 2026 Super Bowl competition.

Obi in a congratulatory post on X said the game showcased several exceptional athletes of Nigerian descent, including Michael Onwenu of the New England Patriots and Uchenna Nwosu of the Seattle Seahawks, who made their nation proud on the world’s biggest sporting stage.

He also commended other outstanding players of Nigerian heritage who contributed to the historic game including Boye Mafe and Nick Emmanwori who were key players on the Seahawks’ defense, as well as Olusegun “Olu” Oluwatimi, who anchored their offensive line.

According to Obi, their success highlights the importance of discipline, opportunity, and systems that are intentionally designed to discover, nurture, and reward talent.

“Watching them serves as a powerful reminder of what Nigerians can achieve when the right environment is created for excellence to flourish.

“I firmly believe that Nigeria is not lacking in talent; our challenge has always been the absence of leadership that can consistently unlock and utilize that talent through vision, competence, integrity, and strong institutions,” Obi remarked.