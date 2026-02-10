Super Bowl: Nigerians Shine In Seahawks-Patriots Clash

Nigerians and people of Nigerian descent were among the standout performers as the Seattle Seahawks emerged champions at the Super Bowl, capping a thrilling contest that also saw the New England Patriots finish as runners-up.

The two teams featured players of Nigerian heritage who featured prominently on American football’s biggest stage. On the winning side, Seattle Seahawks linebacker Uchenna Nwosu was singled out for his contribution to the team’s success.

Other players of Nigerian descent who made their mark include Boye Mafe and Nick Emmanwori, key figures in the Seahawks’ defensive unit, as well as Olusegun “Olu” Oluwatimi, who played a central role on the offensive line.

Also, Michael Onwenu of the New England Patriots, whose display was described as instrumental to his team’s run to the final. According to AFP, the Seattle Seahawks coasted to Super Bowl glory on Sunday, routing the New England Patriots 29-13 as Sam Darnold sealed his journey from flop quarterback to conqueror of the NFL’s biggest prize.