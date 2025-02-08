SUPER BOWL 59: The battle of the defensive monsters and big game players

Share

The big names on offence get all the headlines, but there are two defensive big beasts playing in the Super Bowl on each line that could decide this game.

Kansas City’s Chris Jones and Philadelphia’s Jalen Carter can both wreck a game from anywhere along the defensive line and, although they may not have gaudy sack numbers, they often pop up in big moments and exert telling pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

Jones in particular attracts double teams, which can make space for others – but ultimately one of these two players battling in the trenches could have the telling defensive play of the game.

Away from star names such as Mahomes, Barkley, Hurts and Kelce, who else could have a big game?

Dallas Goedert of the Eagles is an elite tight end, and the Chiefs have struggled to defend that position all season – giving up the most yards and third-most catches per game to tight ends this season.

Tight ends are a match-up nightmare as they are too quick for linebackers but too big and strong for defensive backs. Goedert has already shown that in the play-offs and leads the Eagles in catches, targets, receiving yards and big plays.

And once he gets the ball he is so hard to stop, as he has compiled 123 yards after the catch during this play-off run.

Xavier Worthy clocked the fastest 40-yard dash in history at the NFL Combine and the rookie receiver’s speed has been deadly ever since he scored with his first touch in the league this year.

Worthy often receives quick, flat passes from Mahomes to get him into space on the outside, where he can turn on the afterburners and cause real problems.

After a receiving and rushing touchdown against Buffalo in the AFC Championship, a similar impact in New Orleans could win the team a third straight Super Bowl.

