Super Bowl 59: Patrick Mahomes Reacts To Team Loss

On Monday, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes said their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 59 was “The worst thing in the world”.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Eagles pulled off a 40-22 win over the Chiefs on Sunday, February 9.

Mahomes threw two interceptions, lost a fumble and was sacked six times as their dreams of a historic three-peat of titles fell apart.

The 29-year-old also missed out on securing a fourth Super Bowl ring before he turns 30. Instead, Mahomes suffered his second loss in the sport’s biggest game.

“There’s no way around it. Anytime you lose a Super Bowl, it’s the worst thing in the world… it will stick with you the rest of your career,” Mahomes told reporters after the game in New Orleans.

“I mean these will be the two losses that will motivate me to be even better, for the rest of my career. Because you only get so few of these [Super Bowls], and you have to capitalise on them

“It’s going to hurt for a while, but how can you respond to it?”

