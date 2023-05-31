Super 6: IMC confirms Super Sports to beam matches live

The Interim Management Committee (IMC), which is charged with the responsibility of organising the 2022/23 abridged Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) has struck a deal to put all matches in the upcoming Super Six in Lagos on television. The deal with Supersport a stable of Multichoice, a South Africa-based cable satellite television giants, is the latest heartwarming news coming from the IMC, which has in less than 12 months done a lot to revive the fortunes of the once moribund league.

Speaking with ckdmedia.ng immediately after the deal was sealed, IMC Chairman, Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye could not hide his joy at the landmark achievement. “We have just concluded with Superport to cover the Super 6, it is a cheering news. The players will get International recognition again, all the matches will be televised live and that will held a great deal in showcasing our league not just in Sub-Saharan Africa, but the globe at large,” the IMC boss said.

He added that televising the matches will also ensure better and fair officiating, as the referees would be put on their toes and challenged to give their very best in terms of officiating, better than what they did in the regular season. “It was not easy to reach an agreement, but we did all we could. We went forth and back and we finally came to an agreement”.

It is the hope of the IMC that after all these efforts, the best team wins the league, and the country will have worthy representatives in the two CAF-organized Inter-Club Championships, next season.

Bendel Insurance of Benin, Remo Stars of Ikenne, Enyimba of Aba from Group A; and the Pool B trio of Rivers United (the holders), Lobi Stars of Makurdi, and Sunshine Stars of Akure are the six teams to feature at the Super Six; from July 3rd, 2023 at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, in Onikan Lagos.