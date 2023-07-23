Supa Komando Energy Drink Thrills Nigerians With The Jump Off TVC

…As OAP Do2tun, BBNaija Erica, Sasky others make cut

Supa Komando Energy Drink has launched an electrifying new television commercial featuring Brand Ambassadors, OAP and hype man Dotun, the Energy gad, ex-Big Brother Naija housemates Saskay, Cross, Yousef, and Erica with the commercial gaining popularity on social media.

The 60-second spot titled “The Jump Off”, takes viewers on an exhilarating journey through a series of high-octane action scenes, capturing the essence of Supa Komando giving consumers the energy to ‘Fire On’. From conquering seemingly impossible athletic feats to everyday heroes tackling life’s obstacles, the commercial celebrates the inner strength that lies within us all.

Speaking about the unveiling of the commercial, the GM. Marketing, Seven-Up Bottling Company (SBC), Segun Ogunleye expressed excitement about the new Supa Komando TVC.

“We are beyond excited to unveil our powerful new television commercial to the world. The Supa Komando brand is about empowering individuals to push their boundaries, and this commercial perfectly captures the spirit of Supa Komando – relentless, unbeatable, and unstoppable. We believe this commercial will resonate with people from all walks of life, inspiring them to harness their inner Komando.”

“The commercial features breathtaking cinematography, accompanied by an adrenaline-pumping soundtrack, creating an immersive experience that resonates with viewers of all ages. By emphasizing the positive impact of Supa Komando on individuals’ energy levels and mental focus, the commercial demonstrates its potential to elevate performance and keep consumers energized throughout their day”.