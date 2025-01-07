Sunu Assurances Tops 2024 Rankings As Insurance Index Soars

Share

Sunu Assurances emerged as the undisputed star of 2024, delivering an astronomical year-to-date (YTD) growth of 877.27 per cent, the highest in the Nigerian equities market.

Beginning the year at N1.10, the stock remained dormant until a September surge sent it skyrocketing, closing the year as the standout performer in the insurance sector.

December proved pivotal for Sunu Assurances, buoyed by robust sectorwide performance and the company’s exceptional financial results.

A 155.9 per cent yearon-year increase in pretax profit to N5.4 billion for the nine months ending September 30 catalyzed investor confidence, solidifying its dominance.

This meteoric rise cements Sunu Assurances’ position as the top-performing stock of the year. Other insurance stocks also delivered stellar performances, underscoring the sector’s resilience.

Veritas Kapital, a non-life insurance firm, ranked seventh with a YTD gain of 267.57 per cent. The stock opened at N0.37 and surged to a peak of N1.51 in September, reflecting the broader bullish sentiment that swept through the market.

The company’s active participation in the sector’s rally showcased its ability to capitalise on favorable conditions. Coronation Insurance Plc rounded out the top 10 best performing stocks, achieving an impressive YTD growth of 230.88 per cent.

Starting the year at N0.68, the stock gained momentum with significant market activity, closing January at N0.77.

The bullish trend accelerated in December, fueled by a sector-wide rally and the company’s strong financial performance.

Coronation reported a 93.4 per cent year-on-year increase in insurance revenue to N34.1 billion for the period ending September 30, 2024, further validating investor optimism.

These remarkable performances highlight the insurance sector’s transformative year, driven by regulatory reforms, increased investor confidence, and improving market fundamentals.

As 2025 unfolds, the sector has sustained its sterling performance. The NGX Insurance Index, a key barometer of Nigeria’s insurance sector, commenced 2025 with an extraordinary rally, delivering a stunning week-to-date gain of 26.9 per cent by the close of trading on January 3.

This milestone not only underscores the index’s robust recovery but also cements its position as one of the market’s standout performers, marking its strongest weekly surge since 2013.

The index ascended from 667.88 points to an impressive 847.59 points, bolstered by a robust trading volume of 679 million shares.

This remarkable uptick reflects a renewed wave of investor confidence, even as the sector navigates residual challenges from the previous year. The Insurance sector has seen a pronounced bullish trend since the latter half of 2024, propelling the index to close higher every month from August through December.

Capping off 2024 with a stellar year-to-date gain of 123 per cent, the NGX Insurance Index has maintained its upward trajectory into the new year.

