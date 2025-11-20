SUNU Assurances Set For Fresh Capital Injection

Shareholders of SUNU Assurances Nigeria Plc have unanimously approved a comprehensive capital raise programme aimed at strengthening the company’s financial position and expanding its operations. The resolutions were passed at the firm’s Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the company.

According to the company, all 142 shareholders present in person or by proxy representing 5,056,844,255 shares and 87.02449325 per cent of the company’s issued share capital voted in favour of the proposals.

Shareholders authorised the company to raise additional capital through a mix of options, including private placements, rights issues, public offers, or any other instruments or combinations deemed appropriate by the Board of Directors.

The quantum, pricing, series, tranches, and structure of the capital raise will be determined by the board, subject to relevant regulatory approvals.

The meeting further empowered the Board of Directors to take all lawful actions necessary to implement the capital raise, including passing required resolutions and executing relevant agreements, entering into contracts, deeds, notices and documents related to the transaction, managing the allotment of shares and resolving issues arising from the process among others.