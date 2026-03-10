SUNU Assurances Projects N1.11bn Profit For H1 2026

SUNU Assurances Nigeria Plc has projected a profit after tax of N1.11 billion for the half-year ending June 30, 2026, according to its earnings forecast submitted to the market.

The company expects to record insurance revenue of N8.48 billion during the period, while insurance service expenses are estimated at N3.67 billion. In addition, net expenses from reinsurance contracts are projected at N1.92 billion, bringing the firm’s insurance service result to about N2.90 billion.

A further breakdown of the forecast shows that investment income is expected to contribute N821.5 million, while net fair value gains on financial assets are estimated at N26.8 million. The company also anticipates other operating income of N48.8 million and profit from concessionary arrangements of N15.9 million.

However, the insurer projects operating expenses of N2.16 billion alongside an impairment loss of N64.14 million, which are expected to weigh on overall earnings.

As a result, profit before tax is forecast at N1.59 billion, with a tax provision of N477.8 million, leaving the company with a projected profit after tax of N1.11 billion for the period.

In its cash flow forecast, the company expects liquidity to remain supported by strong premium inflows and financing activities.

Premiums received from policyholders are projected at N11.56 billion, while commission payments are estimated at N2.0 billion and reinsurance premiums paid at N4.78 billion. The company also expects direct claims payments of about N1.67 billion.

Consequently, net cash generated from operating activities is forecast at N535.54 million.

Under investing activities, the company anticipates a net cash outflow of N4.16 billion, largely driven by investment purchases and fixed asset acquisitions.

However, financing activities are expected to boost liquidity, with N9 billion projected from share capital proceeds, resulting in net cash inflows of N9 billion from financing activities.

Overall, SUNU Assurances forecasts a net increase in cash and cash equivalents of N5.37 billion, raising its cash position from N11.41 billion at the beginning of the period to N16.78 billion by June 30, 2026.

At the end of the period, the company expects its cash and cash equivalents to consist of N523.1 million in cash and bank balances and N16.26 billion in short-term placements.