Sunshine Esther Dies After Post-Surgery Complications

The Nigerian entertainment and content creation community has been plunged into grief following the death of popular skit maker and actress, Esther Sunshine Thomas, widely known as Sunshine Esther.

News of her passing was made public by fellow content creator and close associate, Chidera Madu, who shared an emotional video detailing the events that led to her death.

The video was posted on both his social media page and Sunshine Esther’s official account, quickly drawing widespread reactions from fans and colleagues.

According to Madu, the late actress initially complained of persistent stomach pain, which later worsened and prompted a visit to a hospital.

She was admitted to Orchid General Hospital in Eti-Osa, Lagos, where she reportedly received pain medication while under observation.

Madu explained that Sunshine was admitted on January 1, and during a visit the following day, he became concerned about her condition, noting that her treatment appeared limited to pain relief.

Further medical examinations were eventually carried out, revealing that she had a significantly large fibroid.

He added that due to an ongoing doctors’ strike, the decision was made to transfer Sunshine to a private medical facility, Havilah Hospital, for further care. At the new hospital, she underwent surgery, which was initially described as successful.

Tragically, Madu disclosed that complications developed after the procedure, and despite efforts to stabilise her, Sunshine Esther passed away.

Her death has sparked an outpouring of condolences online, with many fans sharing emotional messages and recounting similar experiences involving loved ones in medical facilities.

As tributes continue to pour in, the loss of Sunshine Esther has left a deep void in the creative community, where she was admired for her talent and vibrant personality.