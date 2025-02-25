Sunny-Goli Disagrees Amid Call By El-Rufai For Northern, S’South Alliance

Share

Israel Sunny-Goli has emphatically disagreed with Nasir El-Rufai, former Governor of Kaduna State’s proposal for a Northern-South-South alliance to rescue” Nigeria.

Sunny-Goli who was a former House of Representatives member, asserted that Nigeria is in safe hands under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and does not require “rescue” El-Rufai suggested.

He maintained that President Tinubu is diligently addressing the country’s economic and security challenges inherited from his predecessor, President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a statement to the press on Tuesday via electronic mail, Sunny-Goli described the former Kaduna State governor’s call for an alliance between the Northern and South-South regions as a desperate bid for political relevance.

He emphasized that what Nigeria needs now is for all well-meaning citizens to support President Tinubu’s initiatives aimed at repositioning the country.

Sunny-Goli’s statement reads in part: “With due respect to former Kaduna State governor Nasir El Rufai, his call for a Northern-South-South alliance is unwarranted, especially when predicated on rescuing Nigeria, as he has suggested.

“It is no secret that this administration inherited a troubled economy and security issues, but through bold policy measures, we are making progress. The Nigerian Armed Forces are intensifying efforts against insurgents, restoring the nation to a path of peace and progress.

“I would advise Malam El Rufai to wait until 2031 if he has ambitions for the nation’s highest office and not involve the South-South region in his political pursuits.

“While he has a right to his ambitions, the timing and context of his statement were inappropriate, particularly during a condolence visit to the late elder statesman Pa Edwin Clark’s residence, which should have been solely to sympathize with the bereaved family.

“Furthermore, it is important to note that the South-South region is well-represented in President Tinubu’s administration, with sons and daughters of the region holding significant positions.

“This indicates the region’s close relationship with the President. For instance, Nyesom Wike is now the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, marking the first time since 1976 that a Southerner holds this position.

“Other key positions include Distinguished Senator Godswill Akpabio as President of the Nigerian Senate, Heineken Lokpobiri as Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Ekperikpe Ekpo as Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Samuel Ogbuku as MD of NDDC, Felix Omatsola Ogbe as Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Abubakar Momoh as Minister of Regional Development, Festus Keyamo as Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, and our esteemed First Lady, Remi Tinubu, among many others.

“I believe the South-South could not ask for a better deal at this time. Perhaps in 2031, we can discuss an alliance, but for now, we fully support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

