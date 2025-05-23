Share

Former Member of the Federal House of Representative from Bayelsa State Israel Sunny-Goli has commended President Bola Tinubu for prioritising religious neutrality and inclusivity in his admission.

This is coming on heels of a comment made by Babachir Lawal,

former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

Recall that Lawal has allegedly described President Tinubu ‘s visit to the Vatican as an insult to Christianity.

Sunny-Goli, who represented the people of Brass and Nembe Federal constituency in the House of Representative and now a Traditional Ruler in Brass Kingdom, in a statement on Thursday, however declared that President Tinubu has demonstrated remarkable religious neutrality and inclusivity in his dealings with all faith communities.

Israel Sunny-Goli, in his reaction to the alleged remarks described the comment as not only being misguided but deeply unfortunate.

He described as a sign of desperation for political relevance.

The statement reads: ” President Tinubu’s administration has continued to prioritise unity, tolerance, and coexistence and reaffirming the imperative of a harmonious Nigeria.

“Nothing illustrates his dedication to religious tolerance more than his visit to the Vatican, where he met with Pope Leo XIV during the Holy Father’s investiture.

“It is regrettable that Mr. Babachir Lawal, who should be reflecting on his tenure and past controversies, has instead chosen to posture as a moral authority.

“Furthermore, his display of religious bigotry during an interview on Arise Television on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, underscores his lack of moral standing to question the president’s actions.

“His political influence remains negligible, particularly within his constituency. This must account for his desperation for political relevance.

“Nigeria stands at a crucial juncture where unity and mutual respect must be upheld.

“President Tinubu’s commitment to inclusivity remains unwavering and no amount of misplaced criticism will detract him from his vision for a peaceful and progressive nation.”

