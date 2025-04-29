Sunny Ade Is Safe And Sound- Manager

According to Damilola, her father has been inaccessible for weeks, with his manager reportedly relocating him between hotels and restricting contact with his family.

However, in a statement released on behalf of the family, Dayo dismissed the rumour, describing it as a “malicious” attempt to tarnish the legendary musician’s image.

READ ALSO:

“We want to assure the public that King Sunny Ade is safe and sound. There is no truth to the kidnapping rumor, and we are taking appropriate steps to address the situation and identify those responsible for spreading this false information.”

Sunny Ade’s manager has assured fans and loved ones that the musician is safe and sound.

“The Adegeye family and King Sunny Ade’s team are working diligently to put an end to the rumour and protect his reputation. The public can rest assured that King Sunny Ade is in good health and spirits, and his focus remains on his music and legacy.”