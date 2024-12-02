Sunmonu To Deliver UNILAG Alumni 55th Anniversary Lecture

Share

Former Country Chair of Shell Petroleum Development Company, Mr. Mutiu Sunmonu, will be the guest speaker at a public lecture marking the 55th anniversary of the University of Lagos Alumni Association.

The anniversary lecture is slated for tomorrow, at the J. F. Ade-Ajayi Hall, University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, at 11am. Mr. Sunmonu, who is Chairman of Julius Berger Plc, will speak on the topic “Nation Building in a Deregulated Economy: A Clarion Call for Citizens.”

Veteran broadcaster and Chairman of Channels Media Group, Dr. John Momoh, will grace the occasion as the chairman while the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council of the University of Lagos, Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN will be the special guest of honour.

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola is the host, while the chief host of the occasion is President (Worldwide) of the University of Lagos Alumni Association, Engr. Ifeoluwa Oyedele.

In a statement issued at the weekend, chairman of the planning committee, Mr. Lekan Ajisafe, said the anniversary lecture will also serve as a meeting point for corporate executives, industry experts, academics, top government officials, alumni members, and other dignitaries.

