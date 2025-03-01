New Telegraph

March 1, 2025
March 1, 2025
Sunmisola Agbebi releases ‘The Glory’ EP

Afro-gospel powerhouse Sunmisola Agbebi has released her highly anticipated 9-track EP, ‘The Glory.’

The soul-stirring project captures the essence of worship, faith, and the undeniable presence of God. ‘The Glory’ is a sound rooted in spirituality yet bold enough to transcend borders.
This EP release comes at a defining moment in Sunmisola’s career as she recently became the first female Afro-gospel artist to surpass 1 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

Further solidifying her rise, she has been named Spotify’s EQUAL Artist for February, joining a prestigious lineup of female artists championing change and representation across the music industry.

Building on the momentum of her past releases, ‘The Glory’ is an offering of devotion and gratitude. With each track, Sunmisola channels a divine message, inviting listeners into a space of reverence and celebration. This body of work is not just an artistic statement—it’s a testament to a journey marked with grace, growth, and boundless faith.

