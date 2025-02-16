Sunmisola Agbebi: I Intentionally Open Doors for Female Gospel Singers

Share

Nigerian gospel singer, songwriter and worship leader, Sunmisola Agbebi, recently caught the attention of music streaming platform, Spotify. She was announced as the EQUAL Africa Artist for February 2025, recognising her talent and impact in the gospel music industry. Born with a passion for music, Sunmisola began singing at the age of four and has remained steadfast in her journey. Her talent has seen her participate in numerous gospel competitions, earning accolades and solidifying her reputation as a powerful minister of the gospel. In this interview with IFEOMA ONONYE, she shares some of the qualities she never compromised to remain relevant

Going back to how music started for you, when would that be?

I started singing when I was very young. I sang in church, at home or anywhere the inspiration came. November 2020, was when I released my debut single, ‘Amazing’. It is a song that remains a cornerstone of my musical journey. Since then, I have released tracks like B’Ola (Honour), that blend traditional African drums with contemporary sounds and infuses chants, delivering heartfelt worship that resonates with listeners and strengthens faith.

My latest music offering is ‘Holy Spirit’. It is an expression of reverence and dependence on the Spirit of God. Come February 21, 2025, God willing, I will be releasing my new album, titled ‘Glory’ .

For a gospel singer like yourself to catch Spotify’s attention, what does this feat mean to you?

Being an EQUAL ambassador on Spotify this month of February is a blessing I deeply cherish. It’s a powerful reminder that when you obey God, remain diligent in your calling, pursue excellence and live a life of service, He will amplify your voice and place you in the right spaces with the right people. I’m excited for what lies ahead because I trust the One who holds the future.

What is that one surprising thing your fans might not know about you?

I think the most surprising thing about me is that I play the drums. Many people wouldn’t expect it but it’s something I genuinely enjoy.

When did you realise that making music was in your destiny and what is your reason for pursuing this craft?

I realised at a very young age that I loved music and I also knew I was going to be using it to glorify God. My reason for pursuing this craft is simply to give God glory. Like the Bible says, let your light shine before men, so that men may see your good works and glorify your Father who is in heaven.

Which African songs or artists did you grow up listening to?

I grew up listening to artists like Cece Winnans, Mama Bola Are, Shola Allyson, Kim Burrell and a few others.

To someone who has never heard your music, how would you describe the sound, tone and style?

For someone, who has never heard my music, my sound is one that heralds the king (JESUS) with an Afro-Western feel.

Any advice for someone dreading following their dreams?

My advice is simple. Keep your focus on Jesus. As the Bible says, “Seek ye first the kingdom of God and His righteousness and all these things shall be added to you.” When Christ remains at the centre of your journey, everything else aligns—the inspiration, the resources, the songs. He will guide you through it all.

How do you navigate the music space as a female artist and how does your unique perspective shape your artistry?

My perspective concerning ministry is that we are all God’s children. This shapes how I approach both ministry and the industry. However, I am not ignorant of the fact that the music space is male dominated. This makes me appreciate more what God has done for me with the platforms He provides. I also place a premium on honouring and nurturing valuable relationships between those ahead of me, my colleagues and those coming behind, while setting necessary boundaries, and building structures and systems around my ministry activities. Very recently, I have been intentional about holding the door open for other female worship leaders to grow and be of value to the world with the message of Jesus. This I would be doing through mentoring sessions, collaborations and community building.

