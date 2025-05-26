Sunmbo Adeoye Celebrates Nino Idibia’s Graduation, Tops Class At Bible School

Share

The wife of renowned clergyman Pastor David Adeoye and mother to music star 2Baba‘s son, Nino Idibia, Sunmbo Adeoye, has proudly celebrated her son’s educational milestone.

New Telegraph reports that her first son, Nino Idibia, recently graduated from the Royalty Life Development Institute, the same institute Sunmbo herself graduated from nearly two decades ago.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Sunmbo expressed deep gratitude and pride, revealing that Nino was among the top-performing students in the May 2025 Maturity Bible Course.

She added that her journey from student to faculty member, and now to a proud mother witnessing her son’s success, stands as a testament to the enduring power of consistency, vision, and legacy.

Reflecting on the emotional full-circle moment, she wrote: “18 years ago, I took this life-transforming course at Royalty Christian Centre. Today, I watched my son @ninoidibia graduate from the same Royalty Life Development Institute as one of the best students of the May 2025 Maturity Bible Course — and I am overwhelmed with gratitude.

“From student to faculty, and now a proud mother, this full-circle moment is a testimony to the power of consistency, vision, and legacy.

“Thank you Pastor Solomon Ughulu and the entire institute team for stewarding such excellence. I’m especially grateful to our president and founder, Pastor David Adeoye, for being a true visionary. I am the happiest and most grateful to God.”

