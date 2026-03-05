Sunil Bharti Conferred GSMA Lifetime Achievement Award

The GSMA has conferred a rare Lifetime Achievement Award on Sunil Bharti Mittal, Founder and Chairman of Bharti Enterprises, recognising his role in reshaping the global telecommunications landscape and expanding connectivity across operators, governments, businesses and billions of consumers worldwide.

Bestowed on only a handful of industry leaders in the GSMA’s history, the honour recognises contributions that have left an enduring and defining mark on the global communications ecosystem.

The award was presented at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona in the distinguished presence of His Majesty Felipe VI, the Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sanchez, the President of Catalonia, Salvador Illa, and global industry leaders.

A visionary in the telecom sector, Sunil Bharti Mittal has built Bharti Airtel into one of the world’s leading mobile operators, with operations across India and Africa, ranking among the top three globally and serving over half a billion customers.