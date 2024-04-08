Sundry Foods Steps Up Kilimanjaro Expansion In Nigeria

Sundry Foods Limited (SFL), a leading food services company in Nigeria, announced at the weekend that it had stepped up expansion of its flagship, Kilimanjaro Restaurant, with the recent launch of six new restaurants across Nigeria.

Managing Director/CEO of the company, Mr. Ebele Enunwa, said in a statement that the expansion effort was designed to enhance customer experience at locations in close proximity to where they live or work in the country. “We aim to transform the culinary experience of Nigerians and bring it to their doorsteps.

“We take great pride in the fact that our expansion strategy is delivering tremendous results across our key growth pillars. “We have a clear trajectory for future growth as we continue to build on our brand strength and impressive footprint within the country,” Enunwa said According to the statement, the new branches were opened in response to the desires of its numerous customers residing or doing business in those areas.

The statement further disclosed that the company just opened a new Kilimanjaro Restaurant at the brand new Koka Junction Shopping Mall, along Benin-Onitsha Expressway, Asaba, Delta State. This is the third Kilimanjaro restaurant to be established in the state. A new restaurant was also opened with the Deidei area of Abuja, FCT.

This restaurant opened on Sunday, March 24, 2024. Similarly, other Kilimanjaro restaurants recently opened by Sundry Foods in parts of the country include; Kilimanjaro Uptown Mall, located on Zaire Road, Barnawa, Kaduna, Kaduna State; Kilimanjaro at CMD Road branch, near Caleb International School, Ikosi, Lagos; Kilimanjaro at Macaulay Street Umuahia, Abia State and Kilimanjaro Benin Mall, by Protea Hotel, along Sapele Road, Benin City, Edo State. With these additions, the company now operates 194 outlets across the country.