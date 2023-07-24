Sundry Foods grows Kilimanjaro footprint in Nigeria

Leading restaurant brand in Nigeria, Sundry Foods Limited (SFL), has grown the restaurant count of Kilimanjaro, its foremost quick restaurant brand in Nigeria, with the opening of four new restaurants in various parts of the country. SFL’s Head Marketing, Nduka Mokwunye said in a statement that the new branches are located at Bond Mall, Ring Road, Ibadan, Oyo state and Ogbor Hill area of Aba, Abia state.

Others include two new branches located in the Kuje area of Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory and along Ekenwa road in Benin City, the Edo State capital respectively.

Mokwunye further said that the company reopened its Rumuokuta, Port-Harcourt restaurant in Rivers State recently, after a temporary closure due to its proximity to the construction works on an over bridge in the area. According to the Executive Director, SFL, “our expansion drive is driven by our desire to deliver our trademark excellent quality food and related services to Nigerians all over the country.

We often ask ourselves the question why should some Nigerians enjoy our services and others can’t?” Opara revealed that SFL had entered a new era of growth driven by an unparalleled expansion plan and the accelerated expansion of its business including that of its flagship restaurant brand – Kilimanjaro, is a direct consequence of meticulous execution of the company’s business plan. “By making strategic and highly targeted investments to drive value for partners, SFL will also drive value for customers and shareholders, while managing costs, improving margins, and elevating the company’s experience for all stakeholders,” Opara said.