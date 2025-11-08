Arsenal were held to a dramatic 2–2 draw by Sunderland after Brian Brobbey’s stoppage-time equaliser snatched a point for the home side at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland took the lead in the 36th minute when Dan Ballard unleashed a thunderous strike past David Raya following a loose ball from a corner.

Arsenal responded strongly after the break, and Bukayo Saka levelled in the 54th minute, capitalising on Declan Rice’s midfield recovery before Trossard’s clever through-ball sent him clear to finish calmly.

READ ALSO:

The Gunners turned the game around in the 74th minute as Leandro Trossard hammered home from distance, seemingly sealing the win.

But deep into stoppage time, Sunderland struck back. Substitute Brobbey rose highest to meet a looping cross, heading past Raya in the 94th minute to rescue a dramatic point for the hosts.

The result leaves Arsenal frustrated, missing a chance to extend their lead at the top, while Sunderland earned a deserved draw through late resilience.