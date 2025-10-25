Sunderland Stuns Chelsea At Stamford Bridge

In one of the Premier League’s most shocking results of the season, the newly promoted Sunderland stunned Chelsea with a dramatic 2–1 victory at Stamford Bridge, sealed by a stoppage-time goal that left the home fans in disbelief.

Saturday Telegraph reports that the result marked Sunderland’s first win at Chelsea in more than a decade and further underlined their remarkable return to top-flight football.

Chelsea began brightly and looked in control from the outset. Just four minutes into the match, Alejandro Garnacho finished off a slick attacking move to put the Blues ahead, raising hopes of a comfortable afternoon for Enzo Maresca’s side.

The hosts dominated possession and territory, but Sunderland’s defence held firm under relentless pressure, refusing to yield despite Chelsea’s early control.

The visitors’ resilience paid off midway through the first half when Wilson Isidor capitalised on a loose ball inside the box to level the score in the 22nd minute.

The equaliser shifted the momentum, giving Sunderland belief and frustrating Chelsea’s rhythm. From that moment on, the newly promoted side grew in confidence, closing down spaces and hitting on the break whenever the opportunity arose.

The second half unfolded with Chelsea pushing for a winner, their attackers creating several chances but failing to convert. Sunderland, organised and determined, absorbed wave after wave of blue shirts, relying on their defensive shape and quick counter-attacks.

As the match edged toward a draw, Sunderland struck decisively in stoppage time.

In the third minute of added time, a fast counter led by Brian Brobbey found Chemsdine Talbi, who calmly curled a low shot past the Chelsea goalkeeper to make it 2–1.

The away end erupted in celebration as Sunderland’s players piled onto each other in front of their travelling fans, while stunned silence fell over the rest of Stamford Bridge.

The result hands Sunderland their first victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge since 2014 and propels them up the Premier League table, continuing their impressive early-season form. For Chelsea, it was a painful reminder of their ongoing struggles to close out matches despite dominating play.

With the final whistle, Sunderland’s players and fans alike celebrated a famous triumph — a victory that may come to define their season and prove that their return to the Premier League is about much more than survival.