Sunderland are weighing up a January move for Lazio midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru as the Premier League (EPL) side intensifies efforts to reinforce their midfield ahead of the winter transfer window.

La Repubblica reported that Sunderland have begun assessing several Lazio players as potential signings, with manager Régis Le Bris already acknowledging that the club has been in contact with Matteo Guendouzi.

The Italian newspaper added that Dele-Bashiru has now joined the list of players under consideration.

“Sunderland are looking for reinforcements for the midfield and have set their sights on some Lazio players,” La Repubblica reported.

“Among the names monitored by the Black Cats would not only be Matteo Guendouzi, but another name on the list would be Dele-Bashiru, a Nigerian midfielder who could change air in January.”

The midfielder’s situation in Rome remains uncertain, and the report noted that Maurizio Sarri has identified him as a player who could be released during the winter window.

La Repubblica stated that “Sarri would have indicated the player as transferable, with the possibility of a sale in January, although the situation could evolve depending on market developments”.

The uncertainty around his place at Lazio has deepened following Sarri’s recent decision to exclude him from the matchday squad against Lecce.

According to Lazio News24, club insiders had expected the player to return after being left out at the end of September to accommodate Toma Basic.

La Repubblica highlighted the surprise within the club, saying “an aspect that caused surprise was Sarri’s decision not to call up Dele-Bashiru for the match against Lecce, despite expectations of his reinstatement”.

Sunderland’s interest is strengthened by the fact that Dele-Bashiru would qualify as a homegrown player under FA rules due to his development years at Manchester City’s academy.

Should a deal be struck, he could join as early as January, with discussions expected to advance once Lazio completes their internal review of transfer options over the coming months, per Lazio News24.

The Black Cats, who continue to explore various midfield solutions, regard the 24-year-old as a viable addition as they push to improve their squad depth for the second half of the season.